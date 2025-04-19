Sign up
112 / 365
4-19 A ghost tree's child wakes in dawn's embrace,
Drunk on wind, its roots claw the dead.
The moon laughs-cold tears on its face, Yet green fire leaps where old bones bled.
One day, storms will bow to its grace!
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
19th April 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
