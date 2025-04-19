Previous
IMG_5446 by emile304
112 / 365

IMG_5446

4-19 A ghost tree's child wakes in dawn's embrace,
Drunk on wind, its roots claw the dead.
The moon laughs-cold tears on its face, Yet green fire leaps where old bones bled.
One day, storms will bow to its grace!
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Emile 304

@emile304
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact