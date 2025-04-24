Previous
4-24 A small plant lives in a clay pot. It asked the other big plants in the lobby: “How soon will I be big like you?” They replied “ There is no hurry. Enjoy the special care you receive from the gardener.”
Emile 304

@emile304
