IMG_5651 by emile304
121 / 365

IMG_5651

4-28 一点丹心向晓开，不随风雨染尘埃。
春风识得深情处，犹带朝霞照影来。
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Emile 304

@emile304
33% complete

