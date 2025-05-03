Previous
IMG_5849 by emile304
IMG_5849

5-3 一树苹果花，幽林独自发。无人来赏处，蜂蝶亦为家。山 中虽寂寞，甘美赠樵翁.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Emile 304

@emile304
