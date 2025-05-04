Previous
IMG_9742 by emile304
IMG_9742

5-4 Geometric shards of light and shadow collide, dissolving the machine into pure motion-a whirlwind of energy with no beginning or end.
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Emile 304

@emile304
Photo Details

