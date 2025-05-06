Previous
5-6 《雾中独坐撰文》
孤坐寒窗雾满林，墨痕深浅写浮沉。
千山隐去云为纸，一雁飞来字作音。
故事渐随烟雨老，空庭唯有寂寥心。
