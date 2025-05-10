Previous
IMG_0163a by emile304
133 / 365

IMG_0163a

5-10
老人已去远，
空余湖畔亭。
独坐无人影，
风摇柳自青。
悠悠岁月轻。
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Emile 304

@emile304
