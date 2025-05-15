Previous
IMG_6149 by emile304
138 / 365

IMG_6149

5-15
独倚东风最后一枝，群芳谢尽尔偏迟。
莫嫌寂寞无蜂蝶，犹有清香伴月时。
明朝零落亦成诗。
15th May 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
37% complete

