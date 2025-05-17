Previous
IMG_9801 by emile304
IMG_9801

5-17 The yellow house waits by the pond, where spring stirs the reeds to whispering.
The forest watches, patient, endless— a guest who never leaves.
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Emile 304

@emile304
