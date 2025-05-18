Previous
IMG_9920 by emile304
IMG_9920

5-18 The flags snapped in the hard wind. Their colors stood bright against the gray sky.
Each one tugged at its rope like a live thing. It was a good day to be simple and strong.
18th May 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
