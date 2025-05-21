Sign up
144 / 365
IMG_0198
5-21 Pulled in 2 different directions at the same time, by yin and yang. The sum is greater than the parts, in a self perpetuating cycle.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Emile 304
@emile304
144
photos
3
followers
0
following
39% complete
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
20th May 2025 4:40pm
