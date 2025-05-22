Previous
IMG_0220 by emile304
145 / 365

IMG_0220

5-22 The black crow leaps, a shadow flung from night,
And takes the wind, a whisper out of sight.
22nd May 2025 22nd May 25

Emile 304

@emile304
39% complete

