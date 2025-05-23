Previous
IMG_6357
146 / 365

IMG_6357

5-23 The road stretched long and dusty under the darkening sky. The first cold drops hit their necks like warning shots. They walked faster, knowing the storm wouldn’t wait.
23rd May 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
40% complete

Photo Details

