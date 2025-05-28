Previous
IMG_6525 by emile304
151 / 365

IMG_6525

5-28
石径黄花映晚晴，禅房深处暗香生。
山僧不解春来意，只道寻常草木荣。
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Emile 304

@emile304
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Beautiful!
May 29th, 2025  
