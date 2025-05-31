Previous
IMG_6625 by emile304
154 / 365

IMG_6625

5-31 I found the fresh Rhodora in the woods, / Spreading its leafless blooms in a damp nook, / To please the desert and the sluggish brook.
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Emile 304

@emile304
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact