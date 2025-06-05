Sign up
Previous
159 / 365
IMG_6847
6-5 《年轮》
斧痕犹见旧光阴，
一圈春风一圈心。
莫问浮生多少事，
木纹深浅是沉吟。
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
