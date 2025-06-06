Previous
IMG_6860 by emile304
IMG_6860

6月6日 《行万里》
轮朽道犹在，
辙深世已迁。
万里终归破，
无为返自然。
6th June 2025 6th Jun 25

Emile 304

@emile304
Photo Details

