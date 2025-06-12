Previous
IMG_7049 by emile304
166 / 365

IMG_7049

6月12日 A squirrel is sneaking up to steal the birds’ dinner.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Emile 304

@emile304
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Lol, he looks like he is saying "shhhhh!"
June 13th, 2025  
