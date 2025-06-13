Previous
IMG_7186 by emile304
167 / 365

IMG_7186

6月13日 Oh, scarlet soldier, standing proud and true,
You guard the dreams that run like rivers through the blue.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Emile 304

@emile304
