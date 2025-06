IMG_7584

6月20日 "Amidst the dusty shelves and whispered echoes of the past, the secondhand shop stands as a silent curator of forgotten heirlooms—each chipped teacup, each tarnished locket, a fragile testament to lives once lived. Here, time lingers in the frayed edges of love letters and the quiet creak of a rocking chair that once soothed generations. These objects, orphaned yet enduring, ask only to be remembered, to bridge the fleeting present with the indelible weight of history."