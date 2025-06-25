Previous
IMG_7734 by emile304
IMG_7734

6-25 Every morning, like clockwork, the little sparrow would alight upon the old fence, tilting its head as if to greet me with a cheerful, wordless song.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Emile 304

@emile304
