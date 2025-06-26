Previous
IMG_7754
180 / 365

IMG_7754

6月26日 The orange day lilies blaze with a fleeting defiance, their fragile flames indifferent to the setting of the sun.
26th June 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
49% complete

