IMG_7783 by emile304
IMG_7783

6-27 The forest breathes, its shadows pooling like ink, and each step stirs the silence. I walk, not to arrive, but to dissolve into the murmurs of leaves and the weight of unseen eyes.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Emile 304

@emile304
