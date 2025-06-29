Sign up
Previous
183 / 365
IMG_0363
3-29 "By the rude bridge that arched the flood, Their flag to April's breeze unfurled, Here once the embattled farmers stood,
And fired the shot heard round the world."
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
0
0
Emile 304
@emile304
183
photos
4
followers
0
following
50% complete
View this month »
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
29th June 2025 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
