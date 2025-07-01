Previous
IMG_7955 by emile304
185 / 365

IMG_7955

7-1 On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence, formally declaring the thirteen American colonies independent from Great Britain.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Emile 304

@emile304
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact