IMG_8329 by emile304
196 / 365

IMG_8329

7-12 "Three fine fellows, standing tall in the marketplace, engaging in a spirited dialogue—just a couple of guys, doing the people's work, talking about their planned sailing adventure.”
12th July 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
53% complete

