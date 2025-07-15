Previous
IMG_8400 by emile304
199 / 365

IMG_8400

7-15 《湖畔独步》
林深人不知，
落叶伴云迟。
湖光饮山色，
一步一相思。
15th July 2025

Emile 304

@emile304
