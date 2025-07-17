Previous
IMG_8491 by emile304
201 / 365

IMG_8491

7-17. 《晴云》
天光拂练缀琼瑶，
片片飞绵逐浪高。
谁遣仙姝舒广袖？
长风万里卷银涛。
