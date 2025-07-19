Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
203 / 365
IMG_0389
7-19 Dragonflies evolved around **300 million years ago** during the Carboniferous period. Today’s dragonflies are smaller but retain their **aerial agility, thriving as skilled predators with near-unchanged wing designs.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emile 304
@emile304
203
photos
4
followers
0
following
55% complete
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark II
Taken
19th July 2025 12:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close