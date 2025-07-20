Previous
IMG_8585 by emile304
204 / 365

IMG_8585

7-20 《窗雨》
珠帘卷处雨霏微，
万点银花落翠帷。
天外青山浑欲醉，
随风散作玉尘飞。
Emile 304

@emile304
