Previous
IMG_8634 by emile304
207 / 365

IMG_8634

7-23 《长林径》
苍道入云深，石径苔痕印客心。
车马曾喧尘外路，风烟今锁旧时荫。
豪门一梦随流水，唯有空枝对月吟。
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Emile 304

@emile304
56% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact