Previous
207 / 365
IMG_8634
7-23 《长林径》
苍道入云深，石径苔痕印客心。
车马曾喧尘外路，风烟今锁旧时荫。
豪门一梦随流水，唯有空枝对月吟。
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
