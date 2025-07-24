Previous
IMG_8660 by emile304
208 / 365

IMG_8660

7-24 The Butterfly Bush - With patient eye and quiet hope, I mark the air where fluttering forms may yet alight—nature's tardy marvels, slow to bless the waiting hand.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Emile 304

@emile304
56% complete

