214 / 365
IMG_8630
7-30 《阶上谜》
石阶隐入苍烟里，
月影徘徊问客心。
莫道高处无尘事，
一扇空门半句吟。
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Love the light and shadows!
July 31st, 2025
