IMG_8630 by emile304
IMG_8630

7-30 《阶上谜》
石阶隐入苍烟里，
月影徘徊问客心。
莫道高处无尘事，
一扇空门半句吟。
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Love the light and shadows!
July 31st, 2025  
