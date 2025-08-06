Sign up
221 / 365
IMG_7987
8-6 The decorative urn, vibrant with red flowers, brightens the dim alleyway with a splash of color. Left by chance or placed with care, it stands out against the weathered bricks, a small oasis of beauty.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Emile 304
@emile304
221
photos
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
6th August 2025 10:25am
