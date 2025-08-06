Previous
IMG_7987 by emile304
221 / 365

IMG_7987

8-6 The decorative urn, vibrant with red flowers, brightens the dim alleyway with a splash of color. Left by chance or placed with care, it stands out against the weathered bricks, a small oasis of beauty.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Emile 304

@emile304
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact