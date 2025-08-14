Previous
8/14 “Our Lady of the Good Voyage” Church in Gloucester, MA. This style was chosen to reflect the heritage of the Portuguese immigrant community it served, particularly resembling the “Santa Maria Madalena church” in the Azores, island of Pico.
