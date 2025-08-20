Previous
IMG_9469 by emile304
8-20 Spontaneous cell phone photo of a painting in the medical office. The Swan Boats of Boston Public Garden, operating since 1877, offer a serene 15-minute glide around the lagoon in the nation's first botanical garden .
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

Emile 304

@emile304
