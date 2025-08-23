Previous
IMG_9654 by emile304
238 / 365

IMG_9654

8-23 “ Sittin' in the mornin' sun
I'll be sittin' when the evenin' come
Watching the ships roll in
And then I watch 'em roll away again.”
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Emile 304

@emile304
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact