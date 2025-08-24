Previous
IMG_9692 by emile304
239 / 365

IMG_9692

8-24 Food table at the picnic - watermelon slices under a screen, to prevent bees from eating it.
24th August 2025 24th Aug 25

Emile 304

@emile304
65% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact