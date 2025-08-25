Previous
IMG_9764 by emile304
240 / 365

IMG_9764

8月25日 《晨食小作》 蓝莓炙作晓霞红 酥香暗渡玉炉风 一盏凝霜初破夜 酸甜各伴瓷瓯中 人间至味随炊暖 何须钓艇访崆峒.
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Emile 304

@emile304
65% complete

