Previous
IMG_9887 by emile304
242 / 365

IMG_9887

8月27日 “ 我们将永不停歇地探索，
而我们所有探索的终点，
都将是回到我们出发的地方，
并第一次了解这个地方。” - T.S.Eliot
27th August 2025 27th Aug 25

Emile 304

@emile304
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact