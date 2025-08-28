Previous
IMG_9936 by emile304
243 / 365

IMG_9936

8月28日 The Number of Possible States (Permutations) of Rubik’s Cube
One of the most famous results of the cube's theory is the staggering number of possible configurations:
43,252,003,274,489,856,000
Emile 304

@emile304
