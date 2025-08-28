Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
243 / 365
IMG_9936
8月28日 The Number of Possible States (Permutations) of Rubik’s Cube
One of the most famous results of the cube's theory is the staggering number of possible configurations:
43,252,003,274,489,856,000
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Emile 304
@emile304
243
photos
4
followers
0
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
28th August 2025 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close