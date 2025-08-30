Previous
IMG_0003 by emile304
245 / 365

IMG_0003

8-30 A 32 x 32 core memory plane storing 1024 bits of data. In computing, magnetic-core memory is a form of random-access memory. It was used for about 20 years between 1955 and 1975, and is often just called core memory.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Emile 304

@emile304
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact