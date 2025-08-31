Previous
IMG_0027 by emile304
IMG_0027

8-31 looking down thru the iron grating of the storm drain, the sky is reflected on the water below.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Emile 304

@emile304
Photo Details

