IMG_0211 by emile304
250 / 365

IMG_0211

9 月 4 日，夜晚的灰色毡布被隆重地卷起，东方的阳光透过窗扉射进来，地板上织出了金色的地毯——一轮醉醺醺的太阳，铺在新织的锦缎上。
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Emile 304

@emile304
