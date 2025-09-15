Previous
IMG_0895 by emile304
261 / 365

IMG_0895

9-15 The old couple are taking a walk. They pause to look in the window of the wine and cheese shop, as they remember younger years.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Emile 304

@emile304
