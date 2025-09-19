Previous
IMG_1009 by emile304
265 / 365

IMG_1009

9-19 Self-service checkout line at Whole Foods Market, for a quick lunch on a busy day.
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Emile 304

@emile304
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact