273 / 365
IMG_1390
9-27 A long day in the mountains, picking apples and hiking trails. As sun sets in the west, people travel homeward, for the taste of mooncakes and dumplings with fresh savory noodles. Goodbye, fast food.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
Emile 304
@emile304
365
365
iPhone 15
iPhone 15
Taken
27th September 2025 4:36pm
