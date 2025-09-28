Previous
IMG_1465 by emile304
274 / 365

IMG_1465

9-28 The produce section of Wegmans market was very busy today, with all the hustle of a town square.
28th September 2025 28th Sep 25

Emile 304

@emile304
75% complete

