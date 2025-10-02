Previous
IMG_1820 by emile304
278 / 365

IMG_1820

10-2 A “screenshot” of moonrise over my favorite tree, as I contemplate good fortune and happiness.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Emile 304

@emile304
76% complete

Photo Details

