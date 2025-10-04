Previous
IMG_1810 by emile304
280 / 365

IMG_1810

10月4日 I’ve watched this tree grow up for many years. I only wish we all may be blessed with longevity, and share the beauty of the moonlight across thousands of miles.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Emile 304

@emile304
76% complete

Photo Details

